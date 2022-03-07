Bill to improve Alabama math scores heads to House committee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to work on a solution to improve math scores in Alabama’s elementary schools. A counterpart to the Literacy Act, the Numeracy Act bill would hire more math coaches in the state and require more math instruction to be taught.

Better math scores are the goal for people on all sides of this bill.

“When you have parents that can’t do third-grade math with their children because it makes no sense, that’s a problem,” said Becky Gerritson, executive director of Eagle Forum Alabama, who opposes this bill.

“We are failing our young people each year that we let the status quo go unchanged and unaddressed,” said bill sponsor state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur.

What the state can do to change the status quo is where there’s debate. Opponents say the way math is taught is what needs to change.

Gerritson is in favor of repealing the Alabama college and career-ready standards “outright.”

The standards, adopted in 2009 by the Alabama State Board of Education, are a version of Common Core modified to meet the state’s needs. Gerritson contends these standards will make learning math more difficult for young students.

“Kids coming home crying because they don’t understand how to do math,” she said.

The Numeracy Act prohibits Common Core math and creates a task force to recommend changes to the current curriculum.

“The bill itself does not remove the course of study standards,” explained Gerritson. “It does say that the task force will make recommendations for curricula and programs. But that is like curricula is like a textbook.”

“This bill does not need to be hijacked to fight that battle,” said Orr. “It doesn’t promote Common Core. It doesn’t add to and, if anything, and tries to take it out of our standards.”

Gerritson says she hopes this bill dies, while Orr feels positive it will receive a favorable vote in a Wednesday House committee meeting.

