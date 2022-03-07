Brewbaker Middle School teacher using technology to teach math

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You would never know it by looking at her classroom, but this is Aresha Vinson’s first year teaching 7th grade math at Brewbaker Middle School.

Vinson started her career teaching special education.

“It’s been a transition, but I love it. I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world,” Vinson said.

In her short time at Brewbaker Middle School, she’ already making a difference.

Her nomination for Class Act described her as “kind and positive.” Also, tech-savvy. All of Vinson’s math lessons are on the computer. A stark contrast to the traditional math classes with calculators, pencils, and paper.

“All of the assignments are on the computer,” Vinson said, “And, I go over their assignment with them over the computer.”

While different, she said this has helped a lot amid the pandemic. If students get sick and have to learn remotely, they never miss a beat.

“It is easier for them because what they miss at school during the daytime, they can do it at home,” Vinson said.

Congrats Aresha Vinson, you’re this week’s Class Act!

