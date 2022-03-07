Advertise
EPA chief tours sewage problems in Alabama’s Black Belt

An EPA administrator toured the failing sewage infrastructure in Lowndes County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The head of the federal Environmental Protection Agency says sewage problems faced by residents of Alabama’s Black Belt are “unacceptable.”

EPA Administrator Michael Regan got a firsthand look Saturday at homes in Lowndes County where malfunctioning septic systems discharged sewage into backyards and between mobile homes.

One resident, 59-year-old Jerry Smith told Regan that rains regularly bring flooding and wastewater onto her property.

Wastewater treatment has been a problem for decades in parts of Alabama’s Black Belt, where many communities have no traditional sewer lines and septic systems don’t work well because of the region’s heavy clay soil.

Regan said funds being made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 could help finalize solutions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

