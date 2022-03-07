Former Saraland skating rink manager admits to sexually abusing young boys

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former skating rink manager already serving a lengthy federal sentence pleaded guilty Monday to sexually abusing three young boys. A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Sean Michael Howell, 22, pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.

Accepting the recommendation of the plea bargain, Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York ordered that Howell serve his sentence at the same time he serves his 20-year federal prison term for production of child pornography. He also ordered him not to have contact with the victim, identified in court by their initials.

In exchange for the plea, a judge dismissed several other criminal charges.

Howell was the manager of the Saraland skating rink in 2018 when a woman made a complaint accusing him of repeatedly sodomizing her 10-year-old son and sharing videotaped recordings of the encounters on the internet.

Law enforcement authorities contended that Howell, who was a 19-year-old high school student at the time, used his position at the skating rink to offer free skating to boys after the rink closed. He took two of them, ages 10 and 11, to a Mobile motel.

According to federal court records, police found 1,401 images on Howell’s iPhone, the majority of which were photos and videos of adolescent and pre-adolescent boys

Howell said nothing Monday, other than to answer “yes” and “no” questions and to enter his plea.

Defense attorney Richard Foreman declined to comment.

Foreman’s plea document in the federal case indicated that he admitted to the allegations during a phone call with his father, recorded by Mobile County Metro Jail. “I did it all, Dad,” the document quoted him as saying. “They saw the videos.”

