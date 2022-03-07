Historical marker placed in Montgomery County cemetery
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County unveiled a new historical marker over the weekend that honors some WWI, WW2, and Vietnam war veterans.
The marker was unveiled Sunday at Union Benevolent Cemetery, located on Williams Drive in the Flatwood Community.
The site is Montgomery County’s 25th cemetery listed in the Alabama’s Historic Cemetery Register.
These graves mark the journey of entire generations from 1864 until the present.
Montgomery County District 4 Commissioner Isaiah Sankey said the marker will ensure the historical symbolism of those buried there will never vanish.
