How to find the lowest gas prices in the Montgomery area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As gas prices continue to climb, WSFA 12 News keeps an updated list of local gas stations that can help you get the most for your money.

As of Monday, the national average price of gas has risen to $4.06 per gallon. The state’s average gas price is now at $3.91, up 55% from this time last year. That’s according to AAA of Alabama.

AAA reports that the average price in Montgomery County is $3.90.

GasBuddy reports that AAFES stations on West Selfridge Street (Maxwell) and 85 S. Turner Blvd. and Spaatz Street (Gunter) both have gas at $3.49 per gallon as of Sunday. Several others have an average of $3.79 per gallon.

Click here for our full list and map of the lowest prices gas stations in Montgomery.

According to GasBuddy, this is the 10th consecutive week gas prices have gone up. The upward trend is expected to continue and could set records. Some areas around the country have already seen prices exceed $4.

AAA spokesman Clay Ingram offered tips on saving Money, such as fuel conservation, tire upkeep and changing driving behavior.

