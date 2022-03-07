Man charged after Montgomery woman killed in fiery Virginia crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has died in Virginia after her disabled vehicle was struck from behind late Saturday evening, according to the Virginia State Police.

Investigators said Katherine A. Reyes, 20, had been driving a Honda CRV in Fairfax County when she had to pull to the shoulder of Interstate 495 because of unspecified vehicle issues.

Reyes was waiting in her vehicle after putting on her hazard lights and setting out flares to warn traffic of the danger, VSP stated, but around 9:30 p.m. the driver of a Buick Verano collided with the back of Reyes’ vehicle, causing the Honda to catch fire.

Reyes died on the scene from her injuries.

The driver of the Buick, Devon L. Lesene, 31, of Washington, D.C., suffered minor injuries. He has since been arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI, refusal to take a breath test, and for driving on the shoulder.

He is being held at the Fairfax Adult Detention Center.

