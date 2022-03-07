Advertise
Missing Prattville woman sought by Autauga County Sheriff’s Office

Ashley Robyn Haire Hill, 27, was last seen at her home in the Lola Road area of Prattville...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

Ashley Robyn Haire Hill, 27, was last seen at her home in the Lola Road area of Prattville between the hours of 10 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday.

She has blue eyes, blond hair, stands 5′ tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says Hill, who has a condition that may impair her judgment, may be carrying a black travel bag.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

