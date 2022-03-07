Montgomery church providing relief for Ukrainian refugees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A church in Montgomery is working to provide relief for Ukrainian refugees.

Dalraida church of Christ volunteers have stocked a warehouse with medical supplies, food, clothing and other items as part of their Ukrainian relief efforts.

They are are coordinating actions in 15 states and two foreign nations.

They are asking for the communities help as they prepare to build family buckets and personal hygiene bags to be sent out. These bags will be collected and distributed in the coming months.

In addition to these refugee commodities, the church is coordinating 35 cargo containers of enriched protein meals,150 pallets of medical supplies, one cargo container of new children’s socks and underwear, two cargo containers of detergent, five cargo containers of clothing and 10 cargo containers of family buckets and personal hygiene bags.

A list of items that can be included to fill a family bucket or personal hygiene bag is available on the Dalraida church of Christ’s website.

Family bucket items are to be placed in a clean five-gallon bucket with a lid. Most of these items can be purchased at a dollar store. Buckets can be dropped off at the Dalraida church of Christ building at 3740 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36109.

items for personal hygiene bags should be placed in a two-gallon Ziploc bag. Most of the items included in bags can be purchased in bulk and divided to fill multiple bags. These bags can also be dropped off at the church by March 31 so planning can be made for their transport overseas.

Financial donations can be made through a dedicated donation page on the church website.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.