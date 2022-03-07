Montgomery Public Schools to end mask requirement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools will no longer require masks for students and employees.

MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said the decision was made after recent trends have shown improvement in community levels of COVID-19 transmission.

“While COVID continues to impact many individuals and families throughout Alabama, recent trends have shown some improvement,” Moore said in a statement. “I am therefore making some changes to the requirement of wearing masks.”

Starting April 8th, students and employees will not be required to wear masks. Moore said she is leaving the decision up to parents on whether to continue having their students wear a mask.

“I still highly recommend the wearing of masks for those with immune or medical conditions which may impact their health, in way that you feel are appropriate,” Moore said.

Any student who wishes to continue wearing a mask at school or at school-related functions can continue to do so, Moore added.

Moore also said the school system will continue to monitor local health conditions until the end of the school year. The system may reinstate guidelines on required mask-wearing if the need arises.

