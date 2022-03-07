Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Rare Toyota sells for more than $2 million

A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.
A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at a car auction on Friday, making it the most valuable Japanese car ever sold at an auction.

A large part of its value comes from the fact it was turned into a competitive race car by Carroll Shelby.

There were only 351 Toyota 2000GT models ever built between 1967 and 1971.

One car was even featured in the James Bond movie, “You Only Live Twice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks in Selma, Alabama, on March 6, 2022.
VP Harris visits Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound near Hope Hull is causing delays, according to the Alabama...
Crash on I-65 NB near Hope Hull cleared
Authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the case.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Salem
Anthony Holcombe is accused of striking and killing a 2-year-old with his vehicle on March 3,...
Driver charged after 2-year-old struck, killed in Montgomery

Latest News

Secretary Pete Buttigieg is shown in this file photo. Buttigieg was joining Vice President...
Public transit gets $3.7 billion to woo riders, adopt green fleets
Scattered rain and storms are expected throughout the day.
Significant change of pace this week
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
High court narrows reach of law targeting career criminals
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Wall Street tumbles after oil prices touch $130 per barrel
Devon Lesene is facing multiple charges after his vehicle crashed into that of Montgomery,...
Man charged after Montgomery woman killed in fiery Virginia crash