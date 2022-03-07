Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

See how many pothole complaints are filed in Alabama

Pothole in Jefferson County, Alabama. (Source: WBRC video)
Pothole in Jefferson County, Alabama. (Source: WBRC video)
By Stacker
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(STACKER) - See how many pothole complaints are filed in Alabama

When it comes to the daily reality of driving on the nation’s roadways, statistics are one thing, but actually putting up with the sheer amount of cracks, delaminations, and potholes is something you can only truly measure by feedback from your fellow drivers. A recent summary report from national transportation research nonprofit TRIP found that 40% of U.S. roadways—encompassing highways, arterials, and local roads—are in poor or mediocre condition, and the result of this is an average cost to the single driver of $621 per year for vehicle repair and maintenance. When you consider the total number of drivers in the United States, that few hundred dollars per driver tallies up to $141 billion overall.

While this is a staggering figure, it doesn’t really punch its weight in terms of how degraded roadways affect the average person. Funnily enough, you’d have better luck going to social media for such a glimpse at the raw frustration and inconvenience the common pothole can cause. As such, Stacker took a look at data from The Clunker Junker to rank every state according to how many pothole complaints are registered on Twitter per 1000 km, or 621 miles, of road.

Keep reading to see how your state stacks up according to the complaints of their own drivers or read the national story here.

Alabama by the numbers:

- Pothole complaints: 3.4 for every 1,000 km of road

The Alliance for Alabama’s Infrastructure operates a Fix Our Roads initiative to encourage investment in the state’s road system. And the Alabama Department of Transportation is presently supporting its Rebuild Alabama Act with a series of road restoration projects it hopes will nip much of the pothole problems the state has in the bud.

Potholes are not just the curse of states that lay down a lot of salt in winter—which causes breaks or delaminations in the road surface—nor are they merely the bane of the drier regions, where the sun hits the asphalt with relentless, year-round force. They are a ubiquitous occurrence nationwide. Potholes are actually caused, for the most part, by the conflation of water absorption, freeze-thaw cycles, heat, and good old wear and tear, which makes every city, county, and state in America ripe for their development.

States with the most pothole complaints:

#1. Rhode Island: 23.4 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#2. Hawaii: 20.6 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#3. New York: 20.5 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#4. Massachusetts: 18.7 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#5. California: 18.4 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

States with the least pothole complaints:

#1. Idaho: 0.4 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#2. Wyoming: 0.6 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#3. Montana (tie): 0.8 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#3. New Mexico (tie): 0.8 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

#4. South Dakota: 1 complaint for every 1,000 km of road

#5. Iowa: 1.1 complaints for every 1,000 km of road

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks in Selma, Alabama, on March 6, 2022.
VP Harris visits Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound near Hope Hull is causing delays, according to the Alabama...
Crash on I-65 NB near Hope Hull cleared
Authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the case.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Salem
Anthony Holcombe is accused of striking and killing a 2-year-old with his vehicle on March 3,...
Driver charged after 2-year-old struck, killed in Montgomery

Latest News

Scattered rain and storms are expected throughout the day.
Significant change of pace this week
Devon Lesene is facing multiple charges after his vehicle crashed into that of Montgomery,...
Man charged after Montgomery woman killed in fiery Virginia crash
A student wears a mask in class. (File Photo)
Montgomery Public Schools to end mask requirement
Marchers are reflecting on the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
Marchers reflect on 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday
We spring forward this weekend.
Spring forward longer days and later sunsets