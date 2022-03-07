Significant change of pace this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for a huge difference in weather as we head through the second week of March... we’ll have multiple chances for rain and some storms every day through Friday. Today will be the warmest with highs still reaching the upper 70s, but a cold front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and early evening. There will be breaks in the rain, but the chance of getting wet overall is high.

A few stronger storms can’t be ruled out today, especially north of U.S. 80. The risk is on the low end of the spectrum, but we can’t rule it out.

A low-end chance of strong wind gusts exists today. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain ends well before midnight as we drop into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees tonight. Rain returns for many tomorrow as a wave of moisture surges northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

It’ll be drastically cooler around 60 degrees tomorrow with the clouds and rain around. The bulk of the widespread rain lifts to our north tomorrow evening and night, but we’ll have another chance of showers and a few storms later in the night and into early Wednesday morning.

Rain and some storms are likely this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Yet another push of moisture on Wednesday will supply high-end rain coverage for the area. Highs will once again struggle to get much above 60 with the clouds and rain.

Temperatures do warm a bit more for the end of the week with highs back around 70 both Thursday and Friday. Thursday may actually end up being dry other than some early morning showers and storms, but Friday appears to be rather wet for everyone.

Total rain over the next 5 days will total 1-3" for most. (WSFA 12 News)

Expect showers and some thunderstorms Friday and Friday night as a stronger system gets its act together and pushes through the Deep South. The threat for stronger storms will exist with this system depending on how exactly it comes together.

Once the rain ends Friday night, a significant blast of cold air will invade Alabama. Temps bottom out in the 30s by Saturday morning with strong northerly winds. Highs on Saturday only rebound into the middle and upper 40s even with a good deal of sunshine.

Very cold air returns this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

It will be even colder Saturday night in the middle 20s! Fortunately it will be a short-lived arctic blast with temps rising into the 50s by Sunday and even warmer into next week.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.