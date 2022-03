MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police responded to a fatal wreck in the 500 block of Hunter Loop Road Monday afternoon.

Capt. Saba Coleman said one of the drivers in the two-vehicle wreck was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released. The other driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

