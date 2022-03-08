2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting at Auburn home

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people dead and another injured.

Police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive around 7:45 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers say they found a 28-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the woman was transported to a trauma center for additional treatment where her condition is unknown. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Witnesses described the suspect as a male wearing all dark clothing.

Auburn police say a preliminary investigation shows that the suspect entered the residence and began shooting before fleeing on foot.

While searching the area, police say they found a person wearing all dark clothing suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. After an investigation, evidence indicates that the male wearing all dark clothing was the suspect who shot a gun inside a residence that resulted in one man dead and one female injured.

Auburn police located two other people near the scene who reportedly exchanged gunfire with the suspect after the male and female victims were shot.

The suspect was fatally shot during the exchange. The identity of the suspect is not being released pending notification of his next of kin, but police were able to determine that he is not a resident of Lee County.

Upon review by the Auburn Police Department and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, criminal charges are not able to be made due to the death of the offender; however, this case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact APD detectives at 334-501-3140 or the agency’s tip line at 334-246-1391.

