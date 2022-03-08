Advertise
2nd suspect arrested in Millbrook attempted murder case

Tonijay Woodard is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened on...
Tonijay Woodard is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened on New Year's Eve.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have arrested a second man in connection to a shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve.

Tonijay K. Woodard, a 25-year-old Illinois resident, was arrested Monday on outstanding warrants of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He is in the Elmore County jail on $100,000 bail.

His co-defendant, Demetri R. Pernell, was arrested on the same charges on Jan. 19. Jail and court records show he has since bailed out of jail.

Pernell and Woodard are accused of shooting a man the night of Dec. 31. The victim was able to drive home and get help.

Pernell’s court records state that the victim told investigators that he was on Boxwood Drive when Pernell gave Woodard a gun and told him to kill the victim. The victim said he tried to drive away when Woodward fired several rounds into his vehicle. One of those bullets hit his lower abdomen.

Records state that approximately 25 9 mm shell casings were collected from the scene.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said Woodard, who has family in Millbrook, left the state after the shooting. He said they got arrest warrants against Woodard but had trouble finding him. The chief said Woodard turned himself in after a U.S. marshals fugitive task force got involved.

“Apparently he got tired of running and looking over his shoulder,” Johnson.

