‘Access & Allies’ masterclass to equip, empower women for International Women’s Day

By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday is International Women’s Day, all about creating a “gender-equal” world.

In honor of the day, the Lab on Dexter in downtown Montgomery is hosting a special event to honor and empower women in our community. It’s about bringing together “uniting” intuitive and driven women across the River Region. A masterclass called “Access & Allies” will include professionally-led talks on leadership, tech and innovation, cultivating creativity, and health & wellness.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Break the Bias”. It’s looking to generate a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination; a world that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive; a world where our differences are valued and even celebrated. And as always, this international women’s day is about celebrating women’s achievements.

Register for the “Access & Allies” masterclass at https://accessandallies.com/.

