Arctic blast will threaten records this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - I hope you didn’t pack away your winter gear yet! A blast of arctic air is on the way this weekend that will rival some of the coldest mid-March air we’ve seen in Central Alabama.

The coldest temperature we will see this weekend arrives Sunday morning. That’s when most everyone will drop into the mid-20s thanks to high pressure and clear skies. The record low in Montgomery for March 13th is 24°, which was set back in 1998. So we will certainly challenge that.

Lows dip into the mid-20s Sunday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

It will also very quite cold both Friday night and Sunday night. The cold air will pour in behind a cold front Friday night, and by sunrise Saturday most of us will be in the mid-30s with a strong north wind making it feel like it’s in the 20s.

High temperatures even with ample sunshine on Saturday will fail to crack the 50-degree mark. We’re forecasting a high in the upper 40s, which is more than 20° below normal for mid-March.

The wind will relax through the day Saturday, which is a good thing. That also bodes well for Saturday night when the actual temperature falls to 25°. There won’t be much of a wind chill factor when our temperatures are at their coldest early Sunday morning, so that is a little bit of a silver lining.

We recommend all cold weather-related prep for this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Sunday night will once again be cold in the lower 30s, but there won’t be a wind chill factor to worry about in Alabama. Still, you’ll need to plan for a very cold start Monday when heading to work and school.

No more 30s are in the forecast beyond Monday morning -- at least for now.

Montgomery spring frost facts. (WSFA 12 News)

In Alabama we know we can get frosts and freezes into April, so there’s no guarantee that we’re done with the 30s after this weekend. If you’re curious, the average last frost in Montgomery is March 28th and the average last freeze is March 11th.

Those are just averages. We’ve had a freeze as late as April 13th and a frost as late as April 29th! It can happen, but those are certainly what we call weather anomalies. It’s highly unusual to get frosts and freezes that late into April in our part of the state.

Montgomery spring freeze facts. (WSFA 12 News)

Like we always say, wait until Tax Day to do any planting because up until that day we can’t rule out temperatures cold enough to cause problems. This year Tax Day falls on April 18th and Easter is just one day prior on April 17th.

