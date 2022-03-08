Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Box of human heads stolen from truck in Colorado

A medical non-profit that educates first responders says that a box of human heads used for study was stolen from its truck. (Credit: KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - Police say a box of human heads intended for research for Science Care was stolen from a company truck last week in Denver.

Science Care uses its body donations to help medical researchers and educators practice and learn new medical procedures and techniques.

Pila Ross can’t believe that this happened so close to where she lives.

“Why was it able to get stolen? Why was the truck parked there?” she said. “You never know what those heads were going to be used for.”

The theft has the industry thinking hard about security.

Tomorrow Link is a whole body donation program that helps future first responders and medical professionals. While it wasn’t their company that was stolen from, they know the importance of what was inside the box.

“It holds the opportunity to save a life,” Justin Harper, assistant chief of Denver Health Paramedics, said.

The theft has the local industry thinking hard about security because what was stolen may have held answers we could all use.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in the 500 block of Hunter Loop...
Woman killed in Montgomery wreck
Devon Lesene is facing multiple charges after his vehicle crashed into that of Montgomery,...
Man charged after Montgomery woman killed in fiery Virginia crash
10 rescued by fire department after Montgomery Zoo skylift mishap.
10 rescued by fire department after Montgomery Zoo skylift mishap
Ashley Robyn Haire Hill, 27, was last seen at her home in the Lola Road area of Prattville...
Missing Prattville woman sought by Autauga County Sheriff’s Office
Hunter James Tatum, 25, was indicted by a grand jury last week on a capital murder charge in...
Death penalty sought for man after pregnant wife, unborn son killed

Latest News

Suspects indicted in murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland
Suspects indicted in murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
AP source: Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
‘Access & Allies’ masterclass to equip, empower women for International Women’s Day
‘Access & Allies’ masterclass to equip, empower women for International Women’s Day
Twin Cities teachers and their supporters brave sub-zero temperatures Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022,...
Minneapolis teachers set to walk off job Tuesday
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Here’s how you can order more free at-home COVID-19 tests