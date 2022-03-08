Fire at Mercedes-Benz North America Central Warehouse

Advertise
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIBB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A fire started at the Mercedes-Benz North American Central Warehouse in Bibb County Tuesday morning.

The warehouse is one of three buildings on the property in Woodstock. The first started around 10:25 a.m.

A Mercedes-Benz spokesperson said everyone was safe and evacuated the building while firefighters worked to clear the area.

Seven Tuscaloosa Fire units responded to the scene. Firefighters said the fire started in a storage unit, but they’re not yet sure how it started.

Firefighters said sprinklers helped contain the fire.

