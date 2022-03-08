Four Alabama men’s basketball players earn SEC All-Conference honors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The SEC announced its full list of award winners and All-Conference team members for the 2021-22 college basketball season on Tuesday.

The Alabama men’s basketball team was represented by four players on the All-Conference teams with two making the SEC All-Freshman Team. Guard Jaden Shackelford earned a spot on the Second Team All-SEC team, guard J.D. Davison and center Charles Bediako earned a place on the SEC All-Freshman Team and guard Keon Ellis made the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Shackelford led the team in scoring with 16.6 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds per game. This is the second year in a row that Shackelford earned second team all-conference honors. This year, Shackelford became just the 53rd player in Alabama basketball history to score 1,000 career points.

Davison started just six games this season for the Crimson Tide, but averaged 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists per game. He also scored a career-high 20 points against then-No. 3 Gonzaga on Dec. 4.

Bediako started 28 games and finished the year averaging 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Bediako led the team in blocks with 51 and finished third in the conference behind Auburn’s Walker Kessler (140) and Florida’s Colin Castleton (61).

Ellis finished seventh in the SEC with 1.9 steals per game this year. In conference play, Ellis averaged 2.3 steals per game. For the year, he averaged 12.1 points and six rebounds per game.

Ellis started all 31 games and was third on the team in scoring average and led the squad in rebounds per game.

Alabama finished the year sixth in the SEC standings. The Crimson Tide will face the winner of the No. 11 seed Vanderbilt/No. 14 seed Georgia game in the SEC Conference Tournament on Thursday.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

