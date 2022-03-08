Advertise
Gov. Ivey signs 6 military-friendly bills into Alabama law

Gov. Kay Ivey signed six pro-military bills into Alabama law Tuesday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed six pro-military bills into Alabama law Tuesday.

According to the governor’s office, the bills deal with military spouses, children and the creation of the Alabama National Space Guard.

“Alabama is the most pro-military state in the nation, and I am proud to put my signature on a series of legislation aimed at ensuring that we are even more military-friendly,” Ivey said.

Below are signed bills with a description from Ivey’s office about what they accomplish:

  • SB116, sponsored by Sen. Tom Whatley and Rep. Debbie Wood, will ease the process of a military family locating to Alabama. It allows children of active military members moving to Alabama to enroll in local public schools remotely, without having to be physically present in the state.
  • SB99 by Sen. Andrew Jones and Rep. Kenneth Paschal, SB167 by Sen. Shay Shelnutt and Rep. Dickie Drake and SB141 by Sen. Tom Butler and Rep. Parker Moore are all aimed at making it easier for military families to find work upon relocating to Alabama. Each of the bills allows for greater flexibility in occupational licensing for military spouses.
  • SB28, sponsored by Sen. Butler and Rep. Andy Whitt, would create the Space National Guard within the Alabama National Guard if the federal government creates the Space National Guard.
  • SB119, sponsored by Sen. Will Barfoot and Rep. Dickie Drake, aids a military family in the most unfortunate of times. It expands scholarships provided under the Alabama G.I. and Dependents’ Educational Benefit Act to include in-state and private two-and four-year colleges.

“I commend the work by the Military Stability Commission, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Ainsworth, as well as the members of the Alabama Legislature for passing these important bills,” Ivey said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

