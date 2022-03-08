Man arrested after Montgomery paramedic punched in face
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested on an assault charge after allegedly punching a paramedic in the face, according to court documents.
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Craig Husselbee, 61, with second-degree assault for the Monday evening incident.
Police say the incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Pine Street. That’s near Montgomery’s Jackson Hospital.
Court filings indicate the paramedic, an employee of Care Ambulance, was left with a swollen lip as a result of the punch. A motive for the assault was not clear.
Husselbee is being held on a $7,500 bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
