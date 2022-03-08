Man charged after vehicles stolen at Montgomery dealership

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is facing multiple charges in connection with the theft of four vehicles from a Montgomery car dealership.

Victor Hatcher, 21, is charged with four counts of first-degree theft of property and two counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said the charges are related to an incident in the 5100 block of Woodmere Boulevard overnight Monday.

Court records say a 2020 Dodge Charger Daytona, a 2018 Charger GT, a 2020 Charger Scat Pack, and a 2020 Kia Sportage were stolen from CARMAX.

Hatcher was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His bail has been set at $150,000.

Additional arrests in this incident are expected, Coleman added.

