Montgomery man arrested on domestic violence and robbery charges

Deanthony Haigler is facing multiple charges after a Feb. 15 incident in Montgomery.
Deanthony Haigler is facing multiple charges after a Feb. 15 incident in Montgomery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing multiple charges after a mid-February incident in the 5100 block of Rush Drive, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.

According to court documents, Deanthony Haigler forced his way into the home of his child’s mother around midnight on Feb. 15 at which time he struck the victim’s boyfriend in the face multiple times with a pistol. The man’s wallet, phone, keys, and gold chains, valued at more than $4,000, were also stolen.

Haigler, 32, was arrested on Saturday and charged with domestic violence, burglary, and robbery, all in the first-degree.

He’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $120,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

