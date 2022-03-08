More rain, possible storms expected tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Weather in Alabama is interesting... our central counties have seen multiple rounds of rain so far today, cooler than normal temperatures and absolutely no sunshine. Then there are towns in far southern portions of the state that have been a bit gray, maybe saw some of the sun’s rays and warmed into the 70s because of it. Our forecast isn’t always “one size fits all” and today is the perfect example of that.

As day turns into night, we will get a brief break from the rain. More showers, and a few thunderstorms, are possible during the Tuesday overnight/early morning hours of our Wednesday. A few stronger storms are possible; while widespread, impactful storm activity is not anticipated, we cannot rule out a few pockets of gusty wind and even some spin in the atmosphere.

Once that line of rain and rumbles clears the area, we get a good chunk of of dry weather Wednesday. The exception would be areas south of U.S. 80... that’s where a renewed chance of rain will return as the afternoon progresses. The farther southeast you are, the higher chance you have of getting wet Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The heaviest rain will be to our southeast this week, but a solid 1-2" is expected for everyone. (WSFA 12 News)

Coverage of rain and embedded storms expands again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Not everyone sees it, but many of us do.

Then comes some warmer air for the end of the week with highs back in the 70s both Thursday and Friday. Thursday will end up being dry after the early morning showers and storms, but Friday will bring back rain and storms.

Expect showers and some thunderstorms to develop and expand in coverage late Friday and especially Friday night as a strong system gets its act together and pushes through the Deep South. The threat for stronger storms will exist with this system depending on how exactly it comes together.

It'll be cooler for most today and tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

Once the rain ends before sunrise Saturday, a significant blast of cold air will invade Alabama. Temps bottom out in the 30s by Saturday morning with strong northerly winds. This means wind chills in the 20s! Highs on Saturday only rebound into the middle and upper 40s even with plentiful sunshine.

Tracking multiple chances for rain, then a big drop in temps by the weekend! (WSFA 12 News)

It will be even colder Saturday night in the middle 20s! Fortunately it will be a short-lived arctic blast with temps rising into the upper 50s by Sunday and even warmer into next week.

