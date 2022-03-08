Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Phenix City man arrested after bomb threat in Waffle House

(Arizona's Family)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There are new details behind the heavy police presence and traffic block on Summerville Road on Sunday night, around 8 p.m.

Phenix City police say employees from the Waffle House right off the Summerville Road exit called for help.

According to authorities, they said a man walked in, threatening that he had an explosive in his bag.

Once the area was safe, police says their bomb tech and bomb dog checked the bag and no explosive devices were found.

Arimas Joliff was arrested on the scene and charged with making a terroristic threat.

“Just an abundance of caution. Any case like this, we treat where there’s a threat of possible explosives, we’re going to treat it like there is an explosive. We called our bomb tech with his bomb dog. We cleared the scene. We also shut down the road and cleared out the businesses around there just to make sure everybody was safe.” explained Assistant Chief of Police George Staudinger.

Staudinger says the suspect’s mental health will be evaluated when he goes to court.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in the 500 block of Hunter Loop...
Woman killed in Montgomery wreck
Devon Lesene is facing multiple charges after his vehicle crashed into that of Montgomery,...
Man charged after Montgomery woman killed in fiery Virginia crash
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
10 rescued by fire department after Montgomery Zoo skylift mishap.
10 rescued by fire department after Montgomery Zoo skylift mishap
Ashley Robyn Haire Hill, 27, was last seen at her home in the Lola Road area of Prattville...
Missing Prattville woman sought by Autauga County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Hunter James Tatum, 25, was indicted by a grand jury last week on a capital murder charge in...
Death penalty sought for man after pregnant wife, unborn son killed
Death penalty sought for man after pregnant wife, unborn son killed
Death penalty sought for man after pregnant wife, unborn son killed
Tonijay Woodard is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened on...
2nd suspect arrested in Millbrook attempted murder case
Aresha Vinson is this week's Class Act!
Brewbaker Middle School teacher using technology to teach math