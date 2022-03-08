Prosecutors: Homicide suspect told judge ‘I do not need to be out’

Advertise
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Mar. 8, 2022
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Tallassee Corporate Park Friday morning had his initial court appearance Tuesday where prosecutors say he confessed and declared to the judge in open court that “I do not need to be out.”

Jenny Hamilton with the Elmore County District Attorney’s Office said the judge set Clifton Potts’ bond at $2 million in cash, which was based on the defendant’s previous criminal history and his decision to flee the scene of Friday’s homicide.

Potts is accused of shooting a woman multiple times around 9 a.m. before fleeing to Phenix City, where he was captured not long after.

According to court documents, Potts, 40, had been serving time at the Alabama Department of Correction’s Fountain Correctional Center in Atmore after being sentenced in June on drug charges.

It was unclear when Potts was released nor was the motive clear for Friday’s fatal shooting.

