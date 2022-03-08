Turning cooler with periodic rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The rest of the second week of March will be cooler than what we saw yesterday with periodic chances for rain through early Saturday morning.

Rain coverage will be high overall for much of the day. (WSFA 12 News)

It’ll be drastically cooler both today and tomorrow with clouds, areas of rain and highs mostly in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Southeast Alabama will be much warmer as a result of the location of a stalled out frontal boundary.

For today, the heaviest and most widespread rain will be to our north and west. However, we still have a high chance of rain showers and a few embedded thunderstorms from sunrise to sunset. The highest coverage will be between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. with lower chances outside of that window.

Rain is likely today, likely early Wednesday and likely again late Friday and Friday night. (WSFA 12 News)

A few showers are possible this evening into the early overnight hours before rain and storms become widespread for 2-4 hour period late tonight into early tomorrow morning. This will be due to a weak area of low pressure and a cold front. A few stronger storms are possible in our southern counties.

Once that clears tomorrow morning, a good chunk of us are mainly dry. The exception would be areas south of U.S. 80 into tomorrow afternoon; that’s where a renewed chance of rain will return. The farther southeast you are, the higher chance you have of getting wet Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The heaviest rain will be to our southeast this week, but a solid 1-2" is expected for everyone. (WSFA 12 News)

Coverage of rain and embedded storms expands again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Not everyone sees it, but many of us do.

Then comes some warmer air for the end of the week with highs back in the 70s both Thursday and Friday. Thursday will end up being dry after the early morning showers and storms, but Friday will bring back rain and storms.

Expect showers and some thunderstorms to develop and expand in coverage late Friday and especially Friday night as a strong system gets its act together and pushes through the Deep South. The threat for stronger storms will exist with this system depending on how exactly it comes together.

It'll be cooler for most today and tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

Once the rain ends before sunrise Saturday, a significant blast of cold air will invade Alabama. Temps bottom out in the 30s by Saturday morning with strong northerly winds. This means wind chills in the 20s! Highs on Saturday only rebound into the middle and upper 40s even with plentiful sunshine.

It will be even colder Saturday night in the middle 20s! Fortunately it will be a short-lived arctic blast with temps rising into the upper 50s by Sunday and even warmer into next week.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.