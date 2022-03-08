Weekend forum to discuss, Montgomery heir property and blight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County commissioner is joining others for a weekend forum to discuss heir property and neighborhood blight issues with constituents.

District 4 Commissioner Isaiah Sankey and the Maggie Street Community Development Corporation are inviting the public to learn how to protect their homes for their family and heirs. There will also be attorneys and other professionals on-hand to offer free help answering questions.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Maggie Street Baptist Church, located at 642 Maggie St.

Those looking to take part in-person can RSVP at 334-604-3418. Those interested can also join the meeting via Zoom with the meeting ID 815-8292-5013 and passcode 186340.

