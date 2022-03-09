Advertise
2 Wetumpka High School personnel on administrative leave

Two employees with the Elmore County Public Schools system have been placed on administrative...
Two employees with the Elmore County Public Schools system have been placed on administrative leave, though few other details about the situation have been confirmed.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two employees with the Elmore County Public Schools system have been placed on administrative leave, though few other details about the situation have been confirmed.

Multiple parents reached out to WSFA 12 News Wednesday looking for information on the situation.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the school board, which has since confirmed an investigation regarding two Wetumpka High School personnel.

The system did not identify the employees, their positions, or provide an explanation for the investigation, citing personnel matters as the reason.

