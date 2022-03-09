Alabama, Auburn prepare for SEC men’s basketball tournament

TAMPA, Fla. (WSFA) - Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida is home to the 2022 SEC men’s basketball tournament.

The No. 4 ranked Auburn Tigers will play on Friday at 11 a.m. CST against either Florida or Texas A&M.

The No. 6 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide will play Thursday at 8 p.m. against either Georgia or Vanderbilt.

Hello from Tampa, Florida! I’m at Amalie Arena…the home of the SEC men’s basketball tournament! I’ll have reports starting at 4pm. @wsfa12news @wsfa12sports pic.twitter.com/p80wl9rwgF — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) March 9, 2022

Alabama is defending its tournament after winning the tournament title in 2021. It was the first tournament championship since 1999. The team practiced on Wednesday inside Amalie Arena.

The first round of games is set to start at 6 p.m. EST.

Alabama will know its Thursday opponent after the 8 p.m. game tips off against Georgia and Vanderbilt.

