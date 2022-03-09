Advertise
Answers sought after woman killed in Dallas County

Angela Garrett was found dead in the 4000 block of Highway 80 East on March 5, 2022.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help solving a homicide case.

Dallas County investigators say the body of 55-year-old Angela Garrett was found in the 4000 block of Highway 80 East on Saturday. She appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.

After speaking with Garrett’s family, investigators are releasing her photo in hopes of finding someone who knows what happened.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an identification and/or arrest.

Anyone with information may call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 334-874-2530 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

