Arson, other charges filed against Enterprise man

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police have charged a man in connection to an arson that happened Tuesday.

Police say Donald Brenton Allums, 37, of Enterprise faces counts including unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and second-degree arson.

Police responded to a suspicious circumstances call at a home in the 100 block of Pinehurst Drive around 11:40 a.m. where they found multiple shattered windows.

Neighbors told police that they heard an explosion in the neighborhood four hours earlier.

Enterprise police detectives started investigating with help from the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office and were able to determine that arson had been committed.

Allums was taken into custody and is being held at the Coffee County Jail on bail totaling $41,500. A motive for the arson was not immediately clear.

