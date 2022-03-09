Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Bag of severed animal heads appears to be part of religious sacrifice ritual, group says

An animal rights group in Rhode Island said a bag of severed animal heads found Feb. 25 appears...
An animal rights group in Rhode Island said a bag of severed animal heads found Feb. 25 appears to be part of some sort of religious sacrifice.(Suparerg Suksai via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Animal welfare advocates say several animal heads found in a plastic bag in East Greenwich last month appear to be related to some sort of religious animal sacrifice ritual.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (RISPCA) said Tuesday that the bag found Feb. 25 near a boat launch contained a calf’s head, several rooster heads, a lamb head, and a goat head. The bag also contained grains, colored cloth material and two hand-drawn pictures.

The RISPCA asked anyone with information about the bag or the significance of the drawings to contact their Humane Law Enforcement Department at 401-438-8150 ext. 3 or email cruelty@rispca.com.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in the 500 block of Hunter Loop...
Woman killed in Monday Montgomery wreck identified
A suspect is facing multiple charges after an incident at a Montgomery dealership Monday.
Man charged after vehicles stolen at Montgomery dealership
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Alabama woman wows ‘American Idol’ judges with audition
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Craig Husselbee, 61, with second-degree assault...
Man arrested after Montgomery paramedic punched in face

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Former Trump chief Meadows’ voter registration in question
Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Manhunt on after Hawaii police discover man’s body encased in concrete
White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous” and said it could be...
White House warns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine
A judge ordered former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith's bail to be revoked.
Former MPD officer Aaron Cody Smith’s bail revocation stayed
A sign on the wall reads "This site save lives" in Spanish and English at an overdose...
A look inside the 1st official ‘safe injection sites’ in US