Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk

BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a...
BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires.(Source: BMW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires.

The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from 2006 through 2013.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say there could be an electrical short in the positive crankcase ventillation valve heater. In rare cases they can overheat and cause a fire.

Fires could happen while the vehicles are being driven or soon after they are parked. But BMW is not recommending they be parked outdoors.

The automaker is developing a fix. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 25.

To see if your vehicle is affected, go to the NHTSA recall website and enter your vehicle identification number or VIN>

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in the 500 block of Hunter Loop...
Woman killed in Monday Montgomery wreck identified
A suspect is facing multiple charges after an incident at a Montgomery dealership Monday.
Man charged after vehicles stolen at Montgomery dealership
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Alabama woman wows ‘American Idol’ judges with audition
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Craig Husselbee, 61, with second-degree assault...
Man arrested after Montgomery paramedic punched in face

Latest News

A Ring video shows a man with a box of candy knock on the door. After the homeowner answers,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally on Dec. 1,...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
Ring video shows a man with a box of candies knock on the door. After the homeowner answers, 3...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett to learn fate after staged attack conviction
Rescuers reunite with a dog who was saved in a fire.
Heartwarming reunion: First responders reunite with dog rescued in house fire