Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery

Video shows a man with a box of candy knock on the door. From behind him, three armed men appear and enter the home. (Source: KMAX, KOVR, STOCKTON PD, CNN)
By Madisen Keavey
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR/KMAX) - What a California woman thought was an innocent candy salesperson at her front door turned out to be a set up for an armed robbery.

What plays out in a Ring video released by Stockton police is a setup: A young man, posing as a candy salesman, knocks on the door with a box of candy in his arms.

However, police said his act was a lie.

In the video, three men run into frame from behind him and inside the house.

They were armed, according to police, and made the homeowner, a 39-year-old woman, lie on the ground of her home as they robbed her.

“It really makes me scared. Now I’m thinking about moving out of this area,” an unidentified neighbor said.

Her fear was echoed by another neighbor.

“I’m not very happy about it,” James Johnson said. He’s lived in the area for seven years.

He said a crime like this, caught on camera in the middle of a Monday afternoon, is a first.

“It’s bad because ... it hurts the other kids,” he said. “It’s going to hurt the Girl Scouts ... because that’s how they do their business. It’s going to force everything to go online.”

Police released the video hopeful the public may have answers or information about the four men caught on tape.

Neighbors want them found, fearful that they will come back to the area.

“You feel angry, you feel sad, especially for our neighbors that are just really, really nice people,” another unidentified neighbor said.

Copyright 2022 KOVR/KMAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in the 500 block of Hunter Loop...
Woman killed in Monday Montgomery wreck identified
A suspect is facing multiple charges after an incident at a Montgomery dealership Monday.
Man charged after vehicles stolen at Montgomery dealership
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Alabama woman wows ‘American Idol’ judges with audition
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Craig Husselbee, 61, with second-degree assault...
Man arrested after Montgomery paramedic punched in face

Latest News

FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Interstate 405, the San Diego Freeway, is seen next to...
Biden restores California’s power to set car emissions rules
With gas prices soaring, Uber drivers are walking away from their jobs because they say they...
Uber drivers quitting due to high gas prices
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Former Trump chief Meadows’ voter registration in question
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
The Montgomery City Council voted in 2021 to rename Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue, a...
Donor pays Montgomery’s $25K fine for dropping Confederate name from street sign