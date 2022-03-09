Enterprise man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for murder while trafficking drugs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - On March 8, 2022, Jareece Edward Blackmon, 28, from Enterprise, Alabama, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on federal gun and drug charges, including a charge of committing murder in relation to a drug trafficking crime, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court records and evidence presented at his December 2021 trial, in June of 2017, the Montgomery Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a Montgomery business. When officers arrived, they found Blackmon suffering from a gunshot wound to one of his legs. Officers also found a stolen Ruger .380 in Blackmon’s car along with ammunition in a mesh bag that had Blackmon’s blood on it. Blackmon is a convicted felon and is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Later, in August of 2017, Blackmon went to a house in Enterprise with multiple individuals to purchase a large quantity of marijuana. One of them went inside with Blackmon, was shot multiple times, and died. The next day, while officers were executing an arrest warrant for Blackmon, they found another gun. Further analysis determined that it was the same gun used in the murder and that it contained traces of Blackmon’s DNA. More than eighteen pounds of marijuana and other firearms were discovered as well.

Blackmon was found guilty of using and discharging a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to traffic marijuana, possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This case was prosecuted pursuant to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative, a program in which U.S. Attorneys’ offices work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN as part of its renewed focus on targeting armed violent criminals.

This case was investigated by the Enterprise Police Department, the Montgomery Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), with assistance from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, the Dothan Police Department, the Level Plains Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin Davidson, Justin Jones, and Greg Griffin Jr. prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.