Damage in south Alabama after early morning storms

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents in Barbour County are cleaning up after severe storms moved through the area Wednesday.

Residents reported the storms rolling in around 4:30 a.m., with the worst damage along Highway 30, southeast of Clayton. Several trees are down, but there have been no reports of injuries or damage to homes.

There is significant structural damage at the Cooper Farms & Construction location. A pickup truck at that location was flipped along with damage to farm equipment and grain bins.

“All of a sudden, I heard everything falling everywhere, trash cans falling. And, I told my wife, ‘I hear it coming, I hear it coming,’” Clayton resident John Earl Marshal told WSFA 12 News photojournalist Jeff Harrison.

John said several trees are down on his property. They are working to remove them.

