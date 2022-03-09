Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Duck Boats to reopen in Missouri after 2018 tragedy that killed 17

Duck Boat rides are returning to Branson, Missouri, nearly four years after a duck boat tragedy killed 17 people on Table Rock Lake.
By Madison Horner and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Duck Boat rides will return to Branson nearly four years after a tragedy killed 17 people on Table Rock Lake.

The Branson Duck Tours is newly owned and operated. The attraction will have a new location, leaving from the Branson Landing and setting sail on Lake Taneycomo.

Chief Communications Officer Josh Blumenthal said the tours will feature newer, safer and U.S. Coast Guard-approved boats called Hydra-Terra amphibious vehicles.

“The largest improvement to our vehicles that differentiates them is the foam-filled hull that prevents sinking,” Blumenthal told KY3.

Blumenthal said additional safety measures include captain visibility from all passenger seats, wider aisle ways, and an improved fire suppression system.

“Our boats will not have side curtains, and I think that’s really important,” Blumenthal said. “That was such a big part of what added to the 2018 tragedy.”

Branson Landing Marketing Director Nikki Kinney said having entertainment for families in Branson is very important. She hopes the added safety measures put visitors at ease.

“I’m going to put my family on it, I’m going to ride it this spring,” Kinney said. “I have no issue at all getting inside one, and I’m very excited about the brand new vessel they have for us.”

Survivor Tia Coleman lost nine family members in the July 19, 2018 Duck Boat tragedy. The amphibious vehicle sank with 31 people on board, leaving 17 dead.

Coleman’s attorney, Andrew Duffy, said the families would not be OK with bringing Duck Tours back to Table Rock Lake. The family, however, is OK with the change of location and increased safety of these boats.

“As long as this new Duck Boat company puts safety first and makes sure their people are adequately trained, can turn off the entertainment and turn on safety procedures immediately, then I don’t say this type of Duck Boat should not be allowed anywhere,” Duffy said.

The tours are set to begin at the end of April or beginning of May.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in the 500 block of Hunter Loop...
Woman killed in Monday Montgomery wreck identified
A suspect is facing multiple charges after an incident at a Montgomery dealership Monday.
Man charged after vehicles stolen at Montgomery dealership
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Alabama woman wows ‘American Idol’ judges with audition
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Craig Husselbee, 61, with second-degree assault...
Man arrested after Montgomery paramedic punched in face

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Former Trump chief Meadows’ voter registration in question
Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Manhunt on after Hawaii police discover man’s body encased in concrete
White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous” and said it could be...
White House warns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine
A judge ordered former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith's bail to be revoked.
Former MPD officer Aaron Cody Smith’s bail revocation stayed
A sign on the wall reads "This site save lives" in Spanish and English at an overdose...
A look inside the 1st official ‘safe injection sites’ in US