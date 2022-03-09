Faulkner University introduces new president

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner University named Dennis Mitchell Henry as its new president on Wednesday after narrowing down a list of 26 candidates.

Faulkner’s Board of Trustees Chair Dale Kirkland and Chancellor Billy Hilyer introduced Henry, an attorney, after he was unanimously approved as president-elect a day earlier.

“In this place, we have students from 36 different states, from 35 different countries. And we’re all here together with an opportunity for us all to be ministering to them. And that’s what we’re doing. That’s what we did. That’s what we’re called to do,” Henry said.

Henry currently serves as an associate professor, teaching law to undergraduate and graduate students, according to the university. He has also taught dispute resolution as an adjunct law professor at Faulkner’s Thomas Goode Jones School of Law.

Henry also serves as professor of practice in Auburn University’s College of Agriculture, Department of Agriculture Economics and Rural Sociology, teaching agriculture law.

While teaching, Henry maintained his law practice and has been a practicing attorney for 29 years.

He is a founding member of Webster, Henry, Bradwell, Cohan, Speagle, and DeShazo, P.C. His practice has specialized in insurance defense, business litigation, estate planning and agriculture law. He’s also previously worked closely with Faulkner University’s legal counsel.

Current president Mike Williams will step down on May 6, at which time Henry will take over as the university’s ninth president.

