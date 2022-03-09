Few more rounds of rain, then an arctic blast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’ll be a below average day again today with clouds and highs mostly in the middle and upper 50s to around 60. Far southeastern Alabama will be a little warmer in the 60s.

Early morning rain and thunderstorms will give way to a chance of rain showers throughout the day, especially the farther south you are. There won’t be a bunch of rain on radar, but showers are possible at times.

Rain is likely for a good portion of the area tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

A renewed chance of more widespread rain arrives tonight. That will favor the southeastern half of our region -- east of I-65 and south of I-85 -- but everyone will have a chance of seeing some rain tonight. We can’t rule out thunderstorms in the Wiregrass with this activity as it will be more favorable for thunder and lightning there.

Any rain and storm activity will end by mid-morning tomorrow at the latest with sunshine likely for the afternoon as drier air works its way in from the northwest. Warmer air will accompany the drier day tomorrow and again on Friday. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s tomorrow and up in the lower 70s Friday.

A strong cold front will send widespread rain and storms through the state Friday night. It'll turn sharply colder behind it. Some snow is expected across northern Alabama and Mississippi. (WSFA 12 News)

Expect showers and some thunderstorms to return and expand in coverage from the south Friday afternoon. Coverage will be highest during the late afternoon, evening and overnight as a strong system and attendant cold front push across the Deep South. The threat for stronger storms will exist with this system, especially in our southern counties. High to damaging wind gusts will be possible.

Once the rain ends before sunrise Saturday, a significant blast of cold air will invade Alabama. Temps bottom out in the 30s by Saturday morning with strong northerly winds really cranking. This means wind chills in the 20s to start the day! Highs on Saturday only rebound into the upper 40s even with plentiful afternoon sunshine. That wind will keep things feeling colder all day.

A very cold mid-March weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

It will be brutally cold Saturday night in the middle 20s. We will be very close to record territory (24° is the record low for March 13th). That kind of cold is unusual in mid-March, and we suggest protecting plants, pets and pipes. Saturday night will be a hard, killing freeze for the entirety of Central Alabama.

Fortunately it will be a short-lived arctic blast with temps rising into the upper 50s by Sunday and then into the 60s to start next week. We do get another morning around freezing on Monday, but that’s it for frost and freeze concerns for now.

We warm up slightly to end the week before temps crash this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Sunday and Monday will be dry with sunshine and some clouds mixed in, but another system will bring rain and perhaps some thunderstorms to the region Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night. That entire period won’t be wet, but it will rain at some point in most backyards during that stretch.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.