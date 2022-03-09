Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Florida Dunkin’ worker sentenced for fatally punching customer who used racial slurs

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger...
A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.(Tampa Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Dunkin’ employee pleaded guilty to felony battery for fatally punching a customer who repeatedly called him a racial slur.

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said Vonelle Cook was irate when he entered the Dunkin’ store last May and began yelling about customer service.

Pujols, who is Black, asked coworkers to call police and told the 77-year-old registered sex offender to leave.

Cook repeatedly called him a racial slur and Pujols punched him. Cook fell and hit his head.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in the 500 block of Hunter Loop...
Woman killed in Monday Montgomery wreck identified
A suspect is facing multiple charges after an incident at a Montgomery dealership Monday.
Man charged after vehicles stolen at Montgomery dealership
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Alabama woman wows ‘American Idol’ judges with audition
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Craig Husselbee, 61, with second-degree assault...
Man arrested after Montgomery paramedic punched in face

Latest News

A Ring video shows a man with a box of candy knock on the door. After the homeowner answers,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally on Dec. 1,...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
Ring video shows a man with a box of candies knock on the door. After the homeowner answers, 3...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett to learn fate after staged attack conviction
Rescuers reunite with a dog who was saved in a fire.
Heartwarming reunion: First responders reunite with dog rescued in house fire