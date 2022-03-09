Advertise
Gov. Ivey approves $80 million for hospitals and nursing homes

The money comes from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded $80 million to hospitals and nursing homes across the state of Alabama.

The money comes from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will be used to reimburse state hospitals and nursing homes, and will be administered by the Alabama Hospital Association and the Alabama Nursing Homes Association.

$40 million dollars each will be given to Alabama hospitals and Alabama nursing homes on a reimbursement basis, with the purpose of responding to or mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic and public health emergency.

“Alabama is showing the rest of the country that we can learn to live with this virus and move on with living our lives. As we close the door on this thing, I once again give my utmost appreciation and thanks to the medical professionals and staff in our hospitals and nursing homes across the state,” said Governor Ivey.

