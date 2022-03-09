Advertise
Man charged in Montgomery arson

A man has been charged with arson following a house fire in Montgomery Sunday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested with arson following a house fire in Montgomery Sunday.

According to a release from Montgomery Fire/Rescue, Darby Wright IV, 55, is charged with arson second degree.

The fire happened in the 1600 block of Vista View Drive around 6 p.m. Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper said the home suffered minor damage to the outside and smoke damage on the inside.

Cooper added that investigators determined a fire had been started in the master bedroom and living room.

Court records say the homeowner told officials Wright had threatened to burn the home down. Witnesses also reported seeing Wright leaving the home minutes before the fire was noticeable.

According to court records, Wright was taken in for an interview on Tuesday, where he denied any responsibility for the fire.

Wright was later charged and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a bail of $30,000.

