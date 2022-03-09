Man critically injured in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured in a late night shooting Tuesday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 4800 block of Park Towne Way around 11:35 p.m. on reports of a person having been shot. On scene, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man is being treated at an area hospital.

Police have not released any information on a possible motive or suspect, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.