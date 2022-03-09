Advertise
Mercy House’s MAP Center thriving in new location, former WSFA facility

Mercy Hose created a GED program. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mercy House’s Ministry About People continues to thrive.

Mercy House uses the former WSFA 12 News facility on East Delano Avenue as a place to welcome people in the neighborhood and give them a place to feel safe, have fun and learn.

Mercy House is creating opportunities for those in the neighborhood to have livable wage jobs. They recently instituted a GED program to help those in need obtain the tools to be more competitive in the job market.

“We have workforce development going on, conflict-resolution, time management,” Pastor Ken Austin said. “We literally got young people walking on the street, 17 and above. The oldest person in our class is 37 years old, but these people are walking in, seeking opportunities to better themselves.”

Gray Television Senior Vice President Sandy Breland was able to visit the MAP Center Tuesday to see the special work that is going on to help the community.

Gray Television Senior Vice President Sandy Breland was able to visit the MAP Center Tuesday to see the special work that is going on to help the community.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Mercy House ministry is always looking for volunteers and support. Find out more about getting involved at https://www.mercyhousemgm.org/.

