Mo Williams resigns as Alabama State men’s basketball coach after 2 seasons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University said Wednesday that a national search would begin immediately to find a new men’s head basketball coach.

The announcement followed confirmation that Coach Mo Williams has resigned after two years with the program.

During Williams’ time with the Hornets, ASU went 13-35 with a 12-24 record in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play.

WLBT in Jackson, Mississippi, reports that Williams is set to become the head coach of the Jackson State University men’s basketball program. Despite playing collegiately at the University of Alabama, he’s a Jackson native.

“We want to thank coach Williams and his staff for their contributions to Alabama State and the men’s basketball program,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Cable said. “We are excited about the future of the program and this opening has garnered interest from coaches all over the spectrum of basketball including professional, high level, and mid-level college ranks. We will be very intentional about selecting a coach that is committed to Alabama State University and has a winning pedigree.”

Williams, a competitive player, enjoyed an NBA career that spanned well over a decade. It included an NBA All-Star selection and an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in the 2015-16 season, his final year in the NBA.

ASU assistant coach Tyrone Levett will handle day-to-day operations until Williams’ replacement is named.

