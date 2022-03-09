Montgomery’s upcoming Spring Home & Garden Expo canceled, GMHBA says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The annual Spring Home & Garden Expo, set for March 12 at the Union Station Trainshed in downtown Montgomery, has been canceled, according to the Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association.

“This is not a decision we came to lightly,” GMHBA president Chris Kimbro explained. “However, with the forecasted weather conditions we have had a large number of exhibitors call today to drop their booth space.”

Kimbro said with an increasing number of exhibitors canceling, the association is no longer able to achieve its main goal for the expo, which he said was “to provide the public a well-designed event that promotes the home building and remodeling industry.”

Those who have already made deposits or paid for booth space will be given a refund within the next week and will contacted by GMHBA staff directly about the decision, Kimbro explained.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.