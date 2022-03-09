Advertise
New bill stops purchase of U.S. and Alabama flags made outside United States

Governor Ivey signed a new bill into law on Wednesday, which will prohibit state agencies or...
Governor Ivey signed a new bill into law on Wednesday, which will prohibit state agencies or institutions from purchase U.S. and Alabama flags made outside the United States.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey signed a new bill into law on Wednesday, which will prohibit state agencies or institutions from purchase U.S. and Alabama flags made outside the United States.

Governor Ivey issued this statement on signing Senate Bill 77:

